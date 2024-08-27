Daily news: French man presumed missing after disappearance in Arches National Park

Search efforts underway for man missing in Arches National Park

A search is underway in Arches for Francis Userovici, a 76-year-old male French national presumed missing since August 16

A news release issued Monday by the National Park Service said Uservici's family has not seen him since Aug. 13.

Park officials say he has short gray hair and is 5-foot-6. Additionally, officials said he may have a small red Nikon camera with him.

The search, which began Saturday, has turned into a multi-agency effort. Teams from the National Park Service, Grand County Search and Rescue, and the Moab Interagency Fire Center are involved in the search. Additionally, a helicopter from the Bureau of Land Management is assisting from the air.

Proposed bill would ban cellphones across all of Utah's schools and classrooms

Two Utah lawmakers, Sen. Lincoln Fillmore, R-South Jordan, and Rep. Douglas Welton, R-Payson, announced Monday they plan to introduce legislation that would restrict cellphone use in all Utah schools and classrooms.

Fillmore is a former teacher who says the bill, which would be introduced during the 2025 legislative session, would preserve "local control" by allowing districts to create their own policies while also recognizing the impact that cellphones — especially smartphones — have on students and the learning process.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox sent letters in January to K-12 education leaders throughout the Beehive State sharing his concerns about the harmful effects social media has on children and asking them to remove cellphones during class time.

The announcement for the new legislation was made at Granger High School in Granite School District, which this year implemented a new policy that has removed cellphones from district schools.