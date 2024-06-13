Thursday AM headlines: As heat rises, Salt City officials warn of rising pollution levels

Salt Lake City releases new pollution warnings and guidelines

Wednesday marked the hottest day of the year so far, in Salt Lake City. Salt Lake City International Airport hit 99 degrees, forcing city officials to issue a new warning about rising pollution levels.

The Salt Lake City Mayor’s Office has called for an Orange Mandatory Action Day today (Thursday) with the air officially considered unhealthy for sensitive groups.

City officials recommend taking public transit, carpooling, riding bicycles, and walking; or even working from home if possible.

Dr. Brian Moench (Mench) with Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment, warns that people should avoid exercising during the peak of the afternoon and adds that in many ways ozone can prove to be as toxic as particulate matter seen in winter inversions in Utah.

Moench says escaping the pollution won’t be easy, since — unlike particulate matter present in inversions — ozone can be found at higher elevations as well.

Remains found near Duck Creek Ridge confirmed to be Courtney Lynne Townsend

A celebration of life event is scheduled for this Saturday in Washington County by the group Justice for Courtney, referring to Courtney Lynne Townsend, who went missing in November. This week the Kane County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the Utah State Medical Examiner used dental records from remains found on Cedar Mountain in May to identify Townsend.

The remains were located May 27th by an individual who was riding their ATV in the Duck Creek Ridge area and noticed some clothing alongside the road.

Days after Townsend’s disappearance, a burned car was found near a water tower on Duck Creek Ridge Road in the Dixie National Forest. The car was believed to be the vehicle stolen by Townsend from her mother on November 11th.

Search efforts were hampered in January because of snow fall and a ground search was not possible until Early May according to the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.