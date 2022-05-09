Demonstrators organize Mother’s Day march protesting potential overturning of Roe v. Wade

A Mother’s Day march was organized on Sunday by the Utah Alliance Coalition leading dozens of demonstrators to the Utah State Capitol.

Following the leak of a draft earlier this week hinting that the U.S. Supreme Court might overturn Roe v. Wade, men, women, and even children gathered and marched at the capitol in favor of abortion rights. Eleanor Sundwall, co-founder of the coalition, says that this is the first time they’ve put together an event like this.

During the march, demonstrators chanted “my body, my choice” and carried signs to show their displeasure over the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade. Sundwall believes it was important for the coalition to put this event on and it served as a way to march in support of women’s rights.

A member of the Women’s Democratic Club of Utah who chose to remain anonymous says that she feels women’s health care might get taken away. She says that this potential overturning of abortion rights feels like an attack on women and that people need to educate themselves on this very complicated issue.

Sundwall hopes that this march inspires people to develop a stronger and deeper sense of community.