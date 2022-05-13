Students from multiple Utah high schools organize walkouts in support of abortion rights

On Thursday, students from multiple different Salt Lake City high schools walked out of class in support of abortion rights.

Students from East, West, Highland, Skyline, and Taylorsville high schools all participated in individual walkouts to make their voices heard on the ongoing debate over abortion rights.

Salt Lake City school district spokesperson Yándary Chatwin says that these kinds of demonstrations aren’t rare for SLC high schools and explained that school leaders support First Amendment rights. Chatwin explained the process in which student organizers speak to their respective principals and administration staff letting them know what their plans are so that they can remain safe while demonstrating.

All of the walkout demonstrations on Thursday remained peaceful with students making signs and gathering outside of their schools for about 15 to 20 minutes.