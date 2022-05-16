Utah Tech University reveals new logo following rebrand from Dixie State University

Utah Tech University, formerly known as Dixie State University, has unveiled a new logo as part of a rebranding initiative. The name change is scheduled for July 1 and the university is hoping the rebrand will be completed by the beginning of the fall semester.

On Sunday, the new logo for Utah Tech University was revealed and shown that it included some intentional nods to the university’s history. The logo consists of a red and blue color scheme representing blue skies and red rocks, sights synonymous with southern Utah.

UTU has said that it will be keeping the bison mascot and the “Trailblazers” name.

The decision to rebrand Dixie State University came about after university and student body leaders fought for a name change, believing the term “Dixie” was hurting recruitment and retention for both students and faculty. Those who opposed the name change argued that “Dixie” has regional meaning tying to Mormon pioneers who settled in southwestern Utah.

A bill was approved by the Utah Senate on Nov. 10 to rename Dixie State with the Senate voting 17 to 12 in favor of the change and the House of Representatives passing the bill 56 to 15. Gov. Spencer Cox signed the renaming of Dixie State University to Utah Tech University on Nov. 12.

President of UTU, Dr. Richard “Biff” Williams, believes that the community will ultimately unite around the newly rebranded Utah Tech, saying that the rebrand is really about the students and the campus is hoping to continue serving students and the university for generations to come.