Thursday AM headlines: Jazz debuts new streaming service, movie filming in Cache Valley

Utah Jazz debuts a new streaming service

On Wednesday the Utah Jazz debuted its new streaming service, Jazz+, which will feature live games without users needing a subscription to a cable or satellite service. Subscriptions for the service are now available and the cost starts at $15.50 a month for team games, exclusive content and the ability to watch on-demand games.

There is also the option of a yearly subscription for $125.50 which includes all the regular monthly content, as well as a t-shirt and hat. The service also offers a pay-per-view option for those who wish to watch select games at $5 a game. A free annual subscription to Jazz+ will be given to season ticket holders as a benefit of their package.

This service is available in Utah within 150 miles of Salt Lake City, which is the team’s entire coverage area. There will be over 80 games available each season. Nationally broadcasted games will not be included in the service.

Utah Tech students going to pickleball national championship

Students in Utah Tech University’s Pickleball Club are preparing to play for a national championship in the DUPR Collegiate league, the only collegiate pickleball league in the country.

The university has received scholarship funding for these players from UCP Holdings covering six credit hours for each recipient. The funds are available to both players and club leaders. The inaugural recipients of the scholarship are Dylan Ciampini, Averee Beck, Logan Rosenbach and Kylar Lemmon.

The Utah Tech team finished second in the country last year and at the beginning of this school year was ranked No. 1 in collegiate pickleball power rankings. The team has already qualified for the national championship in Georgia in November.

New movie being filmed in Cache Valley

About 85% of a $1.1 million film, Buster Brooks, will be filmed in Cache Valley.

The planned release is in January 2024. The film is being produced by Writer/Director Savannah Ostler, a Utah native; Executive Producer Carolyn Koskan, a Cache Valley resident; Producer McCord Larsen, a Utah resident; and Tony Toscano.

It is an independent film but those involved are working under the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists. According to the film’s pitch deck, the movie is about a farm boy’s dream to become an actor. The boy is accompanied by his pet rooster, Edgar, throughout the film.