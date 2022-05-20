Utah school employee placed on leave after racial allegations

Following allegations of using a racial slur, an employee at a Salt Lake City junior high school has been placed on administrative leave.

The identity of the employee has not been made available nor were there any details regarding what they said to students, but it’s known that the Bennion Junior High School received this allegation about the employee on Thursday.

The employee was placed on administrative leave after the allegation accused them of using a racial slur while conversing with students. A rigorous investigation has been launched towards this allegation.

A statement released by the Granite School District says that the district doesn’t condone or tolerate any derogatory terms or racial slurs of any kind and that they are proud to serve a diverse community.