$50 million dollar construction bids for new Cache County middle schools' approved

The Cache County School District Board of Education approved the construction bids for the two new middle schools in the valley. Each middle schools’ construction bids came in at about $50 million.

Jared Black, the business administrator for the district, presented the numbers of each school’s construction bid to the board. According to Black, Design West Architects designed both schools and DWA Construction will be the company building them.

The new middle school in Nibley will cost slightly less to build than the Hyde Park one. Nibley’s construction bid is for $50,022,775, according to Black. The Hyde Park middle school’s construction bid came in at $51,294,647.

“The Hyde Park site is more expensive because of some of the ground and foundation work that needs to be done in order to orient the school the way that we’re going to,” Black said.

Black said that besides that ground and foundation work, many of the aspects of each project were bid identically in price.

At an earlier board meeting in February, Stephen Williams, one of the architects that worked on the building plans, said that the plans were being developed with DWA Construction as a Construction Manager/General Contractor partner.

That means that DWA Construction has been working with the architects from the beginning of the project, which can help save costs in the long run, according to Williams.

Despite the full construction contract bids just now being approved, preliminary site and construction work has already been happening at the two sites for over a month.

The Nibley site is located next to Heritage Elementary School at 915 W 3200 South in Nibley. The Hyde Park site is at 200 W 250 South in Hyde Park, a few blocks north of Green Canyon High School.

Each school will have the capacity to hold up to 1,200 sixth through eighth grade students once complete. With construction beginning, the two middle schools are on track to be completed and ready to open by fall of 2026 in time for the start of the school year.

The middle schools, as well as a new elementary school that is set to open in fall 2027, are part of a $139 million general obligation bond that was passed in the general elections last November.

The Cache County School District Board of Education also voted to officially accept the recommended site for the new elementary school at the board meeting. The school will be built on an already district owned site near 300 North and 400 East in Hyde Park.