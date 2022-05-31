© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Utah News

Utah gas prices hit all-time high over Memorial Day weekend

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published May 31, 2022 at 8:40 AM MDT
eed3dd23-6cb8-4a6a-bd79-6913ede143e9-large16x9_mondaygas4.png
KUTV
Over Memorial Day weekend, Utah reaches a record-breaking high for gas prices.

As thousands of people stopped for gas in the middle of their Memorial Day road trip, they without a doubt saw record-breaking gas prices for the state of Utah.

According to GasBuddy’s live ticking average, the national average price for a gallon of fuel ranged between $4.60 to $4.62 on Monday. The national record for gas prices was set on May 25 at $4.62, but Utah’s gas prices were a little higher than that moving into Memorial Day weekend.

According to AAA, Utah hit a record-breaking $4.69 per gallon starting on May 29 and that number continued into Memorial Day.

The cheapest gas pumps in the state were located at a Maverik in Roosevelt and at a Costco in Lehi, both of their gas prices being $4.45 per gallon.

Tags

Utah News Gas PricesGasBuddy.comMemorial Weekend
Jared Gereau
See stories by Jared Gereau
Related Content