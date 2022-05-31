Utah gas prices hit all-time high over Memorial Day weekend

As thousands of people stopped for gas in the middle of their Memorial Day road trip, they without a doubt saw record-breaking gas prices for the state of Utah.

According to GasBuddy’s live ticking average, the national average price for a gallon of fuel ranged between $4.60 to $4.62 on Monday. The national record for gas prices was set on May 25 at $4.62, but Utah’s gas prices were a little higher than that moving into Memorial Day weekend.

According to AAA, Utah hit a record-breaking $4.69 per gallon starting on May 29 and that number continued into Memorial Day.

The cheapest gas pumps in the state were located at a Maverik in Roosevelt and at a Costco in Lehi, both of their gas prices being $4.45 per gallon.