Utah tops mental illness list, outranks states across the country

According to online prescription site nicerx.com, Utah was shown as the state reporting the highest levels of mental illness across the entire country.

Numbers from a government study published in late 2021 were provided by the U.S. Department of Health in a survey of American mental health that was conducted back in 2020.

Utah ranked number one in the country for mental health problems.

The data showed that 29.68% of Utahns had reported some kind of mental illness, making it the highest rated in the “any mental illness” category. Utah was also ranked number one in the “serious mental illness” category with one in 13 Utahns falling under that category.

On top of that, more than one in 10 Utahns had reported having a major depressive episode in the last year. Utahns also have more serious suicidal thoughts and are more likely to have made a plan to commit suicide over other Americans across the nation.

Despite this, Utah ranks last in suicide attempts sitting at number 51, Washington D.C. was included in that category.