Dealing with caregiver burnout and finding resources on Access Utah

On this episode we preview the USU Sorenson Center’s upcoming Caregiver Burnout Workshop, which aims to provide full-time and long-term caregivers with coping skills and resources. We'll also discuss other services the Sorenson Center provides.

Rebecca Thornley, graduate student in the social work program at Utah State University, said she has noticed “how prevalent burnout is for those providing services for their loved ones and family members.”

And Dallas Spencer, licensed clinical social worker and clinician at the USU Sorenson Center, said that "when people have a name for what they’re feeling, it means they can respond to it. It makes them feel empowered to set a boundary or do something that adds to their emotional reservoir, because so much is being drawn from it.”