Access Utah

Dealing with caregiver burnout and finding resources on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published April 9, 2025 at 3:57 PM MDT
People sit in a circle at some kind of workshop, facing a presenter near a whiteboard.
Sorenson Center
/
Utah State University

On this episode we preview the USU Sorenson Center’s upcoming Caregiver Burnout Workshop, which aims to provide full-time and long-term caregivers with coping skills and resources. We'll also discuss other services the Sorenson Center provides.

Rebecca Thornley, graduate student in the social work program at Utah State University, said she has noticed “how prevalent burnout is for those providing services for their loved ones and family members.”

And Dallas Spencer, licensed clinical social worker and clinician at the USU Sorenson Center, said that "when people have a name for what they’re feeling, it means they can respond to it. It makes them feel empowered to set a boundary or do something that adds to their emotional reservoir, because so much is being drawn from it.”

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
