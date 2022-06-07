Salt Lake City apartment shooting leaves 1 dead and 2 injured

A shooting at a Salt Lake City apartment complex left two people injured and one person killed on Monday evening.

According to Sale Lake City Police Department spokesman Brent Weisberg, police were called to the Seasons at Pebble Creek Apartments shortly after 7 p.m. and arrived to a “very chaotic scene.”

The officers discovered one person with multiple gunshot wounds and after attempting multiple lifesaving measures such as CPR and tourniquet application, the victim was pronounced dead soon after. Two other victims that were wounded have been taken to local hospitals and their conditions range from serious to critical.

Weisberg says that another person was injured but they weren’t shot.

Following the shooting, the SLCPD launched an investigation which is currently in its preliminary stages, but they believe that the shooting was part of a home invasion. Witnesses provided more information to police telling them that there was a loud commotion before the shooting, possibly an argument. Witnesses also said that several people fled from the shooting in a vehicle, one that was later found on Redwood Road.

As of now, the SLCPD has made no arrests but they are asking for anybody with information relating to the incidents at the apartment complex to reach out to them.