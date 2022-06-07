Utah Pride parade & festival returns for first time in 3 years

For the first time in three years, members of the LGBTQ community gathered together in downtown Salt Lake City for the Pride Festival and Pride Parade.

Earlier this month, Gov. Spencer Cox issued an official proclamation marking June as “Pride Month” for the LGBTQ community. The Pride Festival and Pride Parade were just two of many events held celebrating pride throughout the state of Utah.

The parade & festival were held on the Salt Lake City and County Building grounds with more than 40 different acts performing on stages, 30+ food vendors providing a wide variety of food, and multiple different events for the public.

Kevin Randall with the Utah Pride Center believes that the Pride Festival & Parade saves lives. He believes it provides funding for mental health and wellness programs at the center, including suicide prevention. The center is open all year long and provides a multitude of different resources for those who need them.

More than 15,000 people had participated in this year’s Pride Parade and an estimated 50,000 people attended.