Behind the Headlines

Pride bus bumped, Bible banned and more on ‘Behind the Headlines’

By Tom Williams
Published June 9, 2023 at 10:56 AM MDT
This pride-themed Utah Transit Authority bus did not appear in Salt Lake City's 2023 pride parade.
(Utah Transit Authority)
This pride-themed Utah Transit Authority bus did not appear in Salt Lake City’s 2023 pride parade.

The Bible is banned in some Utah elementary and middle schools for “vulgarity or violence.” Records show that four GOP lawmakers pushed the Utah Transit Authority to remove a pride-themed bus. And congressmen tell the Supreme Court that Utahns have no right against partisan gerrymandering.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Courtney Tanner, Jordan Miller and Emily Anderson Stern, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke, join Utah Public Radio’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
