Pride bus bumped, Bible banned and more on ‘Behind the Headlines’

The Bible is banned in some Utah elementary and middle schools for “vulgarity or violence.” Records show that four GOP lawmakers pushed the Utah Transit Authority to remove a pride-themed bus. And congressmen tell the Supreme Court that Utahns have no right against partisan gerrymandering.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Courtney Tanner, Jordan Miller and Emily Anderson Stern, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke, join Utah Public Radio’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories.