USU to celebrate first Juneteenth as state recognized holiday

Utah State University will be holding three days of events this weekend with the goal to “educate, celebrate and activate” the newly recognized Juneteenth holiday.

The holiday, which celebrates the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States following the Civil War, is something for everyone to celebrate, according to Juneteenth Committee Co-Chair Cree Taylor.

“These are events for everybody,” said Taylor, “regardless of racial or ethnic identity. It’s not just for Black or African-American people. It’s for everyone.”

The activities are set to take place Friday through Sunday, with each day having a variety of events to commemorate the ending of slavery, according to Taylor. Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

