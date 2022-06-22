‘Aggie Ice Cream Day’ celebrates 100 years of business for USU-based creamery

To commemorate 100 years of Aggie Ice Cream, an event was held on Tuesday celebrating the creamery’s century-long legacy and its impact on the community.

Utah State University alumnus Gov. Spencer Cox signed an official declaration earlier this year designating June 21, 2022, as Aggie Ice Cream Day. On Tuesday, an event was held at the creamery with prize giveaways being given to attendees. Prizes included a year’s supply of Aggie Ice Cream as well as discounted single-scoop cones.

The Aggie Creamery at USU has been teaching students how to make dairy products since 1888 and later started selling ice cream in 1922. 100 years later, the creamery has made a massive impact on the entire valley and all those who visit or pass through it.

Ken White, Dean of the USU College of Agriculture and Applied Sciences, talked about the history of the ice cream and its institution, saying that everybody who steps foot on campus knows what Aggie Ice Cream is and the legacy behind it. White talked about the impact it's made on the community and also talked about how the ice cream is made through local dairy cattle.

“From cow to cone” has been a famous catchphrase used to describe the process of making Aggie Ice Cream. New flavors and more giveaways are expected to take place throughout the rest of the year as part of a year-long celebration.

Cache County Executive David Zook also spoke at the event, providing an official proclamation that declared Aggie Ice Cream as “the official ice cream of Cache County.”