2022 Utah primary ballot numbers show lower turnout compared to 2020

Primary Election Day is only a few days away, but voter turnouts for Salt Lake County are lower than what they were in 2020.

In 2020, the voter turnout for Salt Lake County was 34%. Now in 2022, the county is only seeing a 25% turnout.

County Clerk Sherrie Swensen says that voters typically wait to turn in ballots, which explains why the turnout is lower than expected. However, Swensen says that it looks like voters might have been more enthused about contests from 2020.

Residents from Salt Lake County make up one-third of the state’s entire population, so their turnout percentage is a good way to estimate turnouts throughout the rest of Utah.