Logan bids Freedom Fire farewell, plans July 2 fireworks at Willow Park

Logan is returning to Willow Park for its annual July 4 fireworks show and saying goodbye to the Freedom Fire celebration staged for years at Utah State University’s Maverick Stadium, at least for the foreseeable future.

One thing won’t change. As it has for decades, Logan will put on its fireworks display early — this year on Saturday, July 2, instead of the actual holiday on Monday.

Freedom Fire, a ticketed event that included several hours of entertainment and speakers leading up to the oohs and ahhs, has been on hold since the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, but its future was uncertain due to years of financial losses even before the forced cancellation. After the last show in 2019, the Logan Parks and Recreation Department was charged with putting together a report on the feasibility of continuing the show.

Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.