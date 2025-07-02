© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our classical and Spanish-language HD channels are currently down and undergoing repair. They are still available to stream online.
Programs
USU Extension Education Highlights

USU Extension Education Highlight: Utah's fire season update

By Shalayne Smith Needham
Published July 2, 2025 at 12:51 PM MDT
Wildfire burning through the landscape
fish96, Photographer
/
Pixabay

Stage 1 Fire Restrictions throughout Utah on all state lands and all unincorporated private lands

https://drive.google.com/file/d/17Y9Kw97IcLLIQ2Lqw480P42_7ufXJqzY/view

National Significant Wildfire Potential Outlook

https://www.nifc.gov/nicc-files/predictive/outlooks/monthly_seasonal_outlook.pdf

Utah Fire Info website

https://utah-fire-info-utahdnr.hub.arcgis.com/

Brad is an Assistant Professor of Wildland Fire Science in the Wildland Resources Department at the Quinney College of Natural Resources with Utah State University Extension. After more than 33 years in wildland fire management with over 400 wildland fires, Brad retired in 2021 from federal wildland fire service having worked with the Bureau of Land Management, US Forest Service, The Nature Conservancy, and the National Park Service, living in Pinebrook since 2004. Brad’s extension, teaching, and research efforts focus on landscape and community resiliency including prescribed fire and treatment effectiveness, smoke management, risk analysis, strategic planning, and dispelling of wildland fire misinformation. Brad continues participating on the Alaska Incident Management Team as an Operation Section Chief focusing on strategic operations.

Bradley Washa outdoors with a wildfire in the background

 

Tags
USU Extension Education Highlights Utah WildfireWildfireWildfire PreventionWestern WildfiresFourth of JulyFireworksUSU ExtensionUPR
Shalayne Smith Needham
Shalayne Smith Needham has worked at Utah Public Radio since 2000 as producer of Access Utah. She graduated from Utah State University in 1997 with a BA in Sociology, emphasis on Criminology. A Logan native, she grew up with an appreciation for the great outdoors and spends her free time photographing the Western landscape and its wildlife.
See stories by Shalayne Smith Needham
Related Content