Utah News

Centerville residents put together a donation effort following Deuel Creek Fire

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published July 5, 2022 at 8:20 AM MDT
Deuel-Creek-Fire-1-Credit-Travous-Photography.jpg
Travous Photography
The Deuel Creek fire burning overnight

Centerville residents are coming together to help all those who have helped the evacuation effort following the Deuel Creek Fire.

Megan Bruschke and her family are just one of the many who have had to evacuate from their homes late Sunday. The Bruschke family first heard fireworks going off and started to smell actual fire soon after.

To show their support for the crews of firefighters working throughout the day to keep residents and their homes safe, the community has started to coordinate donation efforts to help them out.

Janie Wilkinson, wife of Centerville Mayor Clark Wilkinson, says that officials put a post out on Facebook letting the community know what these firefighters could use such as baked goods and fruit snacks. Wilkinson says that about 70 people arrived at city hall within two hours to drop off goods and to offer volunteer help.

Fire officials say that the fire has already burned over 100 acres and as of early Monday afternoon, is still zero percent contained. They also believe that the fire was human caused and started at the bottom of Deuel Creek.

