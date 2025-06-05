USU Extension Education Highlight: Fire season updates

Brad is an Assistant Professor of Wildland Fire Science in the Wildland Resources Department at the Quinney College of Natural Resources with Utah State University Extension. After more than 33 years in wildland fire management with over 400 wildland fires, Brad retired in 2021 from federal wildland fire service having worked with the Bureau of Land Management, US Forest Service, The Nature Conservancy, and the National Park Service, living in Pinebrook since 2004. Brad’s extension, teaching, and research efforts focus on landscape and community resiliency including prescribed fire and treatment effectiveness, smoke management, risk analysis, strategic planning, and dispelling of wildland fire misinformation. Brad continues participating on the Alaska Incident Management Team as an Operation Section Chief focusing on strategic operations.

