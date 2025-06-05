© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
USU Extension Education Highlights

USU Extension Education Highlight: Fire season updates

By Shalayne Smith Needham
Published June 5, 2025 at 11:58 AM MDT
Outdoor fire burning the landscape
fish96, Photographer
/
Pixabay

Brad is an Assistant Professor of Wildland Fire Science in the Wildland Resources Department at the Quinney College of Natural Resources with Utah State University Extension. After more than 33 years in wildland fire management with over 400 wildland fires, Brad retired in 2021 from federal wildland fire service having worked with the Bureau of Land Management, US Forest Service, The Nature Conservancy, and the National Park Service, living in Pinebrook since 2004. Brad’s extension, teaching, and research efforts focus on landscape and community resiliency including prescribed fire and treatment effectiveness, smoke management, risk analysis, strategic planning, and dispelling of wildland fire misinformation. Brad continues participating on the Alaska Incident Management Team as an Operation Section Chief focusing on strategic operations.

USU Extension's Bradley Washa outdoors with a wildfire in the background

https://extension.usu.edu/news/ask-an-expert-is-utah-at-risk-for-wildfires-similar-to-those-in-los-angeles

Ask an Expert – Does Forest Thinning Lead to Increased Wildfire Danger and Community Risk? | USU

America’s urban wildfire crisis: More than 1,100 communities at risk - Headwaters Economics

https://utah-fire-info-utahdnr.hub.arcgis.com/

https://www.nifc.gov/nicc/predictive-services/outlooks

Tags
USU Extension Education Highlights Fire SafetyFire PreventionFire DangerUtah FiresWildfires in Utahwildfire managementFighting Firesclimate predictionsUSU ExtensionUPR
Shalayne Smith Needham
Shalayne Smith Needham has worked at Utah Public Radio since 2000 as producer of Access Utah. She graduated from Utah State University in 1997 with a BA in Sociology, emphasis on Criminology. A Logan native, she grew up with an appreciation for the great outdoors and spends her free time photographing the Western landscape and its wildlife.
See stories by Shalayne Smith Needham
Related Content