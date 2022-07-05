© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Utah News

Monsoons may bring relief to the drought-ridden Southwest

KUNC | By Alex Hager
Published July 5, 2022 at 1:19 PM MDT
Cumulonimbus clouds over houses in New Mexico.
John Fowler
/
Unsplash

Even in the middle of a historic drought, summer rains are on track for their third strong year in a row. The North American Monsoon is an annual surge in rainfall. This year … a strong start has already helped suppress a busy wildfire season in Arizona and New Mexico. Forecasts show that it will likely stay strong … with average amounts of rain in Colorado, Utah and Nevada, and above average totals in Arizona and New Mexico.

Summer rains are important for agriculture, wildlife habitat, and reducing the risk of fire. But they can’t do much to turn around a two-decade drought straining the Colorado River.

Tags

Utah News WaterdroughtMonsoon
Alex Hager
See stories by Alex Hager
Related Content