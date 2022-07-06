Valley businessman floats plan to buy Logan Country Club

Faced with a $4.3 million tab for a new sprinkler system, the Logan Golf and Country Club is weighing several options. These include an acquisition offer from Cache Valley business notable David Jenkins, a club member himself who says his primary interest is ensuring the future of the private club for the benefit of its members and the community at large.

“The only reason I’m doing this is I want this golf course to still be here when we’re dead,” Jenkins said in a question-and-answer session at the club that was recorded and shared to the full membership. “This is a beautiful gateway to the community and it should always be that way.”

Jenkins, the retired founder and CEO of Conservice utility billing, Cache Valley’s largest private employer, went on to say: “I love to golf, I love to solve problems, I love to find ways to make organizations successful, to be able to operate on their own. I don’t want to be in the middle of things. I’ve got too many things going on to be able to do that anyway. I just want to help set the club up for long term success.” Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.