Utah News

Judge places Utah's abortion trigger law on hold

Utah Public Radio | By Katherine Flores
Published July 19, 2022 at 11:14 AM MDT
A judge ruled on Monday, July 11, that the hold on Utah's trigger law is still in place. This means that abortions are still legal up to the 18th week of pregnancy.

CEO of Planned Parenthood Association of Utah, Karrie Galloway, said she is “grateful that abortion services remain legal and available in Utah” and that Planned Parenthood is fighting to keep the hold of the trigger law.

3rd District Judge Andrew Stone said that without the preliminary injunction, there would be “irreparable harm.” He also said that even if abortions were banned, they will be obtained through less accessible means and some women “will likely resort to unsafe and illegal methods, which involve risk to not only the woman, but the potential life she’s carrying.”

