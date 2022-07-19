Utah lawmakers urged to take extra precautions about suspicious packages

After a lawmaker received an alarming letter at their home containing a powdery substance, Utah State Legislature members are being warned to take caution for suspicious packages.

The House and Senate sent out an email to lawmakers on Monday warning them to take caution with any packages or letters they receive and urged them to report anything out of the ordinary to the Utah Department of Public Safety.

The email was sent out following an event that took place last week where a member of the House of Representatives received a letter containing a powdery substance. The letter was sent to the lawmaker’s personal address and an investigation has been launched by the FBI regarding the incident.

Receiving hostile or threatening communications is nothing new for lawmakers, especially those tied to high-profile legislation or controversies, but officials are still urging them to take extra precaution moving forward.