Utah lawmaker’s exit and environmental worries on Behind the Headlines

The Environmental Protection Agency looks into the operations of a Sandy medical device maker after new data shows that its use of ethylene oxide gas can pose a cancer risk to neighbors. Embattled state Sen. Gene Davis announces he’ll retire early after an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations. And yet another battle over off-road vehicles looms as the Bureau of Land Management considers rule changes at Gemini Bridges outside of Moab.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Emily Anderson Stern and Brian Maffly, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke, join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories.