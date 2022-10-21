© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Behind the Headlines

Utah lawmaker’s exit and environmental worries on Behind the Headlines

Published October 21, 2022 at 12:44 PM MDT
Sen. Gene Davis, D-Salt Lake City, during a special session at the State Captiol in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

The Environmental Protection Agency looks into the operations of a Sandy medical device maker after new data shows that its use of ethylene oxide gas can pose a cancer risk to neighbors. Embattled state Sen. Gene Davis announces he’ll retire early after an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations. And yet another battle over off-road vehicles looms as the Bureau of Land Management considers rule changes at Gemini Bridges outside of Moab.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Emily Anderson Stern and Brian Maffly, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke, join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories.

Behind the Headlines UPRUtah LawmakersEnvironmental toxinsOff-Road Vehicles
Roger McDonough
See stories by Roger McDonough
