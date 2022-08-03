Lindon police arrest teen connected to death of 16-year-old

The Lindon Police Department announced the arrest of a teenage boy connected to the death of a 16-year-old early Monday morning.

The suspect in question was taken into custody on Tuesday afternoon following an investigation of the incident. Police say that two groups met at an area near Lindon View Park Murdock Trailhead where the incident took place. Obtaining some footage of the incident, police believed that no weapons were involved but the 16-year-old victim suffered injuries that led to his death.

As of now, the unidentified teenage suspect is in custody and police have yet to announce the charges he will receive.