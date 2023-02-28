Suspect arrested after being connected to mysterious body found on I-80

A man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of murder linked to a body that was discovered on the side of Interstate 80 earlier this month.

On February 15, a man was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds on the side of I-80 near milepost 93. The man was identified by the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office as Anthony Bracamonte during an investigation launched by the Utah State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

Court documents revealed that Bracamonte was found dead alongside two newly-purchased t-shirts and 12 spent 9mm shell casings. Investigators discovered that he resided in Ogden and a woman he lived with said she hadn’t seen him since February 11. The woman says that she and the victim got into an argument the day he disappeared and he left with his friend “Alex” who investigators later determined was Alejandro Manuel Moore, a 30-year[-old from West Jordan.

Police were able to track down Moor after discovering the t-shirts alongside Bracamonte’s body, as all the shirts had “GEN-X” tags on them. Investigators used the tags and surveillance footage captured the day Bracamonte went missing, discovering that Moore was with Bracamonte when he bought those shirts.

A search warrant for Moore’s cell phone data was later obtained by police, confirming that he was at the GEN-X store as well as Bracamonte’s Ogden apartment on February 11. Moore was confronted by Utah Highway Patrol troopers on Saturday heading south on I-15 neat St. George.

Police say that while interviewing Moore, he wasn’t surprised that Bracamonte was dead and while he didn’t confess to shooting the victim, he admitted that it was his gun that killed him. Witness reports gathered later revealed that Moore had shot Bracamonte about five times and then another five times after he fell to the ground.

Moore has been booked into the Washington County Jail and will be transported to Tooele County. He is being held without bail and faces a single first-degree felony murder charge.