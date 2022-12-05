Man faces multiple charges after speeding through a Spanish Fork Christmas parade

A man has been charged with multiple different charges after speeding through a Spanish Fork Christmas parade.

Dionicio Vasquez was stopped by officers outside of a parade route barricade on November 26 where it was discovered that he had open containers of alcohol in his car. Vasquez had sped through a parade route forcing people watching the parade to jump out of the way to avoid being hit. Vasquez was only stopped when he hit into a horse and its rider.

Following the incident, Vasquez was taken into custody and charged with a DUI, negligence, reckless endangerment, and six other charges. Arresting documents say that he was arrested without incident and that officers confirmed he was intoxicated with a 0.228 blood alcohol level, over four times the legal limit in Utah.

Vasquez has been released on bail and will make an appearance in court this February.