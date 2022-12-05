© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

Man faces multiple charges after speeding through a Spanish Fork Christmas parade

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published December 5, 2022 at 8:00 AM MST
A man riding a horse with Christmas lights wrapped around it
Photo courtesy of Trent Anderson
A rider and his horse were struck by a suspected DUI driver on Nov. 26, 2022 at a Spanish Fork Christmas parade.

A man has been charged with multiple different charges after speeding through a Spanish Fork Christmas parade.

Dionicio Vasquez was stopped by officers outside of a parade route barricade on November 26 where it was discovered that he had open containers of alcohol in his car. Vasquez had sped through a parade route forcing people watching the parade to jump out of the way to avoid being hit. Vasquez was only stopped when he hit into a horse and its rider.

Following the incident, Vasquez was taken into custody and charged with a DUI, negligence, reckless endangerment, and six other charges. Arresting documents say that he was arrested without incident and that officers confirmed he was intoxicated with a 0.228 blood alcohol level, over four times the legal limit in Utah.

Vasquez has been released on bail and will make an appearance in court this February.

Jared Gereau
Jared Gereau is pursuing a Journalism major with an emphasis in Social Media at Utah State University. He is planning on using his experience to pursue a career with USU Athletics sometime after he graduates. In his free time, Jared enjoys watching movies, playing games and creating content for his YouTube channel.
