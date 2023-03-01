Utah TikTok creator arrested and charged after attacking boyfriend

A Utah-based TikTok star was arrested in Herriman after throwing multiple metal chairs and other objects at her boyfriend.

28-year-old Taylor Frankie Paul was charged with aggravated assault, two counts of domestic violence in the present of a child, and child abuse by the Salt Lake County District Attorney. Charging documents report that Paul’s boyfriend, the victim, told police that he was hit by Paul after trying to leave the home during an argument with her.

During the argument, Paul allegedly hit her boyfriend, threw her phone and a wooden playset at him, and also threw two “heavy, metal chairs” at him. According to the charges, Paul later admitted to officials that she threw the metal chairs and wooden playset at the victim.

According to documents, the boyfriend was left feeling “scared for his life” and police later saw redness and swelling around his elbow and eyes. Charges also report that Paul’s child was left with a “goose egg” after being hit with a third metal chair that was thrown.