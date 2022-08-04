Prestigious award paying dividends to Hyrum City Museum in more ways than one

After winning the Award for Excellence from the American Association for State and Local History in June for a project related to Bear River water history, the Hyrum City Museum has seen an increase in partnerships and overall influence, according to museum director Jami Van Huss.

“There are the short-term effects of the benefits during the program, but I feel like the long-term effects are just exponential,” Van Huss said. “To me, those are the biggest benefits of these types of things, the networking and the infrastructure.”

Initially, Van Huss knew her team would play a role in the project, entitled “H2O Today in the Bear River Heritage Area,” but she didn’t expect to be leading the charge.

