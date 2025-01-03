The largest home in the state is now on the market for $35 million

The “Happiest Place on Earth” is the inspiration behind the “Biggest Home in Utah.”

This Disney-themed mansion features “Swiss Family Robinson” rooms, a full replica of the theme park’s Tiki Room, a “Star Wars” tunnel and a “Cars” raceway, along with a 16-vehicle garage, eight bedrooms, 18 baths, a still-to-be-finished pool and a dining room for 42 people.

Talk about a magic kingdom.

And it’s no fantasyland. It’s right here in Cache Valley and can be yours for a cool $35 million.

You may have thought that the largest house in Utah was the 50,000-square-foot-or-so behemoth in Springville’s Hobble Creek Canyon.

But Kerry Oman, an associate broker for Summit Sotheby’s International Realty who is the listing agent for both properties, says the Cache County colossus outsizes it by more than 20,000 square feet.

“I’m not aware of anything that I’ve ever seen,” Oman said, “that’s certainly bigger than that.”

The Mickey-motivated mansion near 200 East and 7000 South in Hyrum actually boasts two structures: A main house — with five levels, eight bedrooms, two bunk rooms, greeting areas, and a dining room that seats 42 people — and an incomplete pool barn, which will sport an indoor swimming pool, exercise room, 16-car garage and an open event-space area.

Because a 140-foot-long tunnel connects the two buildings, Oman said, the structures, sitting on more than 150 acres, count as one home — making it the bulkiest in the state.

The property, he said, was designed to be a family gathering place for an unidentified Cache Valley resident with long ties to the Hyrum area.

“It could certainly create some fun things for grandkids,” he said. “That’s what he [the client] was trying to do.”

Oman said the home would make for an ideal family or corporate retreat.

“It’s just time,” he said, “to turn it over to somebody else to make it their dream property.”

