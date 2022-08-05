Salt Lake City officials reveal new police substation in Smith’s Ballpark

With crime in the ballpark neighborhood putting residents on edge, Salt Lake City officials recently announced a new police substation located in Smith’s Ballpark.

The announcement for this new substation came about after residents started speaking out about the safety of their neighborhood as crime rates started to increase.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall says that this new substation is a public safety hub where officers can work and be closer to what’s happening in the community. Mendenhall also says it’s a way to make a closer day-to-day connection with the community.

Salt Lake City council member Darren Mono says that the substation added that this substation will allow officers to form personal relationships with residents in the area. Mono says that when community members know officers on a personal level, there will naturally be more proactive crime intervention.

Mendenhall and Police Chief Mike Brown say that this substation will be the first of “several” within the community.