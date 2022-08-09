Utah hiker critically-injured by volleyball-sized rock

A Utah hiker was left critically injured after being hit by a volleyball-sized rock last Friday.

25-year-old Jessie Liddiard was hiking in the Hellgate area of Little Cottonwood Canyon where she was knocked unconscious after being struck in the head by a rock. Despite wearing a helmet to protect herself, Liddiard started bleeding heavily after the volleyball-sized rock had fallen an estimated 120 feet.

Liddiard was airlifted to the University of Utah Hospital and was immediately put into surgery due to brain swelling.

Liddiard is expected to remain on a ventilator in the ICU for at least a week or longer but tests performed on Monday show “encouraging results” according to medical officials.

According to a GoFundMe page that has already raised over $10,000, Liddiard suffered from permanent brain loss during the accident.