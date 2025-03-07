© 2025 Utah Public Radio
'Wolf Act': A young man's journey growing up Mormon and gay on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published March 7, 2025 at 11:48 AM MST
The cover of "Wolf Act: A Memoir" by AJ Romriell features a red cloak and a wolf skin hanging from a wall, reminiscent of the Red Riding Hood fairytale.
University of Wisconsin Press
/
Aj Romriell

AJ Romriell grew up Mormon and gay. He joins us today to talk about his new book "Wolf Act."

Through linked personal essays, "Wolf Act" charts a young man’s transformation. Weaving together wolfish fairy tales and mythology, Mormon theology and practice, piercings and tattoos, cave explorations, ghost stories, and more, Romriell explores a childhood of hiding, a familial reckoning, a religious exodus, and an effort to understand one’s life as worth saving — even when the meaning of the word “saving” must be reimagined.

AJ Romriell is a writer, photographer, and educator, who has published work in Black Warrior Review, Brevity, Great River Review, and elsewhere. Originally from Sandy, Utah, he currently lives in Columbus, Ohio, with his partner and their feline companion, Sokka the Wildercat.

