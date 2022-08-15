Utah baseball team advances to Little League World Series; first time in state history

A kids baseball team from southern Utah is heading to the Little League Baseball World Series. According to ESPN, it’s the first time a Utah team has ever made it to the Series.

Representing Utah in the regional tournament, the Snow Canyon Little League team from Santa Clara won the Mountain Region tournament with a record of 3-0. On Friday, the team secured their spot in the World Series with a 7-3 win against Nevada.

The team has a “bye” in the first round but will play their first official game on Friday Aug. 19 against the winner of the Round 1 game between the New England and Southeast region teams.

If Snow Canyon wins their first game and the two following games, they advance to the United States championship game and the winner of the championship will play against the International championship winner in the Little League World Series championship game.

The full bracket for the Little League World Series can be found here.

The Little League World Series will be held in Williamsport, Pennsylvania as a multi-round tournament lasting from Aug. 17 to Aug. 28.