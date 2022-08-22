USPS offering $50k reward for information and arrest of robbery suspects

A $50,000 reward is being offered by the United States Postal Service for any information leading to the arrest of suspects involved in a mail carrier robbery.

In a press release sent out by USPS, a Salt Lake City mail carrier was attacked and robbed before 2:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon in the area of 1375 South Concord Street. Suspects robbed the mail carrier at gunpoint and then fled the area.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is looking for any and all information regarding the suspects involved in the incident and considers them to be dangerous, so people should contact the proper authorities rather than confront the suspects themselves.

It’s known that the suspects fled from the scene of the crime in a gray or silver Dodge Charger.