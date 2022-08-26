Traveling tabernacle replica returns to Cache Valley

A life-size replica of the Old Testament tabernacle returned to Cache Valley last week in an effort to bring communities of faith together.

“In a society that is so frequently focused on division and what separates us from one another, we believe this is an opportunity for members from a variety of faith traditions in our community to come together to talk about and celebrate something that can draw us together,” said Frank Schofield, a spokesperson for the event.

Located at 1150 N. 400 East in North Logan, the tabernacle replica opened on Aug. 17 and will remain accessible to the public through Sept. 26. Tours are available Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m to 9 p.m., and 5 p.m to 9 p.m. on Sundays.

