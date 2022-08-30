Utah theaters offer $3 tickets to celebrate National Cinema Day

Celebrating National Cinema Day, Utah residents can purchase movie theater tickets for just $3 on Saturday, September 3.

Nearly every theater across the state of Utah will be selling tickets at the cheap price to celebrate the national holiday with several of them offering additional benefits on top of the cheap ticket price.

Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatres will be one of the participating cinemas, offering $3 tickets at all 15 locations in Utah and Southern Nevada.

AMC will also be selling $3 tickets and will also bump prices of their drink and popcorn combos to $5.

Cinemark Theatres is not only selling tickets for $3, but will also offer small popcorns, medium fountain drinks, and any-size candy for $3 as well.

Despite the cheaper prices in tickets and concessions, additional tax and fees may still be applied to purchased tickets.