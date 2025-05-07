© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
A movement in Washington, DC aims to eliminate federal funding for public media across America, including here at Utah Public Radio. Click here to learn more and take action.
Programs
Access Utah

'Across the Board' with Tim Clare on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published May 7, 2025 at 5:55 PM MDT
The cover of "Across the Board: How Games Make Us Human" features an illustration of a ladder on a game board.
Tim Clare
/
Abrams Books

Tabletop games are ordinary and extraordinary. Ordinary because they’re everywhere. And extraordinary for precisely the same reason: they’re everywhere, in every civilization, everywhere in the world across all recorded human history.

In "Across the Board: How Games Make Us Human," tabletop game aficionado Tim Clare explores games as familiar to us as Monopoly or chess, as niche as Magic: The Gathering, and as unexpected as the Japanese poetry-matching card game karuta. We learn about games as recreation and as ritual, and above all, we see how they can be a way for us to come together.

Tim Clare is an author, poet and presenter of the podcast for writers, Death Of 1000 Cuts. He has written two Fantasy novels, "The Honours" and "The Ice House," published by Canongate. His nonfiction book about failed writers, "We Can't All Be Astronauts," won Best Biography/Memoir at the East Anglian Book Awards.

Tags
Access Utah UPRAccess Utah BooksTabletop GamesTim Clare
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
Related Content