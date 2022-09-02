Center has unique use for recycled grocery bags

The Cache Valley Humanitarian Center and Lee’s Marketplace in Logan and Smithfield are teaming up to kick off a recycling campaign this week.

Lee’s is providing a container in each store for customers to recycle their plastic grocery bags. The CVHC and its volunteers will process those plastic bags into sleeping mats for the homeless and others in need.

Katherine Whittaker, CVHC board member and coordinator of production, said it takes at least 500 plastic bags and two people working for about two hours to make a completed sleeping mat.

Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.