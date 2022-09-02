© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Utah News

Center has unique use for recycled grocery bags

Utah Public Radio | By The Herald Journal Staff
Published September 2, 2022 at 6:30 AM MDT
630fdf191a07c.image.jpg
Photo courtesy Thaya Gilmore
Katherine and Dwight Whittaker show young volunteers how to weave a sleeping mat from plastic grocery bags at the Cache Valley Humanitarian Center.

The Cache Valley Humanitarian Center and Lee’s Marketplace in Logan and Smithfield are teaming up to kick off a recycling campaign this week.

Lee’s is providing a container in each store for customers to recycle their plastic grocery bags. The CVHC and its volunteers will process those plastic bags into sleeping mats for the homeless and others in need.

Katherine Whittaker, CVHC board member and coordinator of production, said it takes at least 500 plastic bags and two people working for about two hours to make a completed sleeping mat.

Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

Tags

Utah News UPRThe Herald JournalCache ValleyHumanitarian WorkCache Valley Humanitarian Center
Related Content