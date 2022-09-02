UTA provides temporary free services in an effort to improve air quality

As part of an effort to improve Utah’s air quality, the Utah Transit Authority is letting passengers ride for free on Thursday and Friday.

As part of the “Free Fare for Clean Air” initiative, service fares provided on September 1 and 2 will be made free and will apply to all UTA bus and rail services.

FrontRunner, TRAX, and the Park City-SLC Connect as well as multiple other services will be made free on the qualifying days. To make the free fare program possible, the Utah legislature approved a bill that allocated $500,000 in funding.

Carlton Christensen, UTA Board of Trustees Chair says that the free fare days held during this program have been very successful. Christensen adds that UTA plans on continuing to build upon this success and help further increase public awareness on how to improve air quality by riding public transit.