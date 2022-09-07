Local businessman Marc Ensign to run for county executive as write-in candidate

A write-in candidacy for Cache County executive was filed by Marc Ensign on Wednesday, making him the sole competitor running against incumbent David Zook this November.

Ensign, the Cache Valley businessman and Paradise resident who opened Ensign Toyota Honda and bought Jack’s Wood-Fired Oven, said he has been encouraged by several public figures to run for the position.

Though Ensign filed to be considered in the special election in 2021 that took place after former County Executive Craig Buttars left the position vacant to serve as commissioner of the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food, Zook was chosen for the position.

Ensign did not file a candidacy earlier this year before the beginning of the official election cycle and, as a result, his name will not be on the ballot. People will be able to vote for him, however, by writing his name in.

Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.