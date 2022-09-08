No zombie zone: Forest Service orders removal of reported film set in Green Canyon that went too far

Cache Valley can rest easy. Green Canyon has been cleared of all zombies.

Of course, there never was a real threat of the “living dead” wandering loose on National Forest land east of North Logan, but it did look like it for a time last week when a film set for a product commercial was erected outside what’s known as Boy Scout Cave in the canyon.

Makeshift, ramshackle wood and metal fencing partially blocked both the trail and entrance to the shallow cave, and a crude spray-painted sign, obscured by loose boards, read “No Zombies.”

To passers-by not in the know, it might have looked like squatters had taken over the cave, and that’s exactly what the Cache County Sheriff’s Office suspected after receiving a phone call from a hiker to report the odd installation.

