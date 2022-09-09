© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Utah News

Public feedback narrows Utah state flag redesigns down to 19 entries

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published September 9, 2022 at 8:55 AM MDT
download.jpg
Photo by: Utah Flag Finalists
State Sen. Daniel McCay posted a tweet showcasing the remaining 19 candidates for Utah's new state flag redesign.

After receiving feedback in August, only 19 redesigns for Utah’s new state flag remain.

As part of a contest where Utah residents could come up with a new design for the state flag, over 5,700 entries were submitted from 29 different counties. From the original batch of entries, as many as 30 submissions were presented to the public for feedback in August.

Now, the candidates for the new design have been narrowed to just 19 entries.

State Sen. Daniel McCay shared a sneak peak of the 19 candidates in a tweet posted Wednesday evening. McCay expressed how each of the designs were rich with meaning and shared a strong connection to Utah.

The Utah Legislature will decide the winner of the 19 selected designs later in the fall. The winning design will replace the current state flag.

Tags

Utah News UPRUtah FlagFlag
Jared Gereau
See stories by Jared Gereau
Related Content