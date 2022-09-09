Public feedback narrows Utah state flag redesigns down to 19 entries

After receiving feedback in August, only 19 redesigns for Utah’s new state flag remain.

As part of a contest where Utah residents could come up with a new design for the state flag, over 5,700 entries were submitted from 29 different counties. From the original batch of entries, as many as 30 submissions were presented to the public for feedback in August.

Now, the candidates for the new design have been narrowed to just 19 entries.

State Sen. Daniel McCay shared a sneak peak of the 19 candidates in a tweet posted Wednesday evening. McCay expressed how each of the designs were rich with meaning and shared a strong connection to Utah.

The Utah Legislature will decide the winner of the 19 selected designs later in the fall. The winning design will replace the current state flag.