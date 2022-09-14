Logan Sizzler restaurant closes, giving employees notice on final day

Employees at the Sizzler restaurant in Logan got some surprise news on Sunday night: the long-time Logan restaurant would be closing permanently and immediately.

Although the restaurant’s parent company, Murray-based Sizzling Platter, offered no official explanation Monday, regional manager Shane McEwan confirmed the closure when contacted by phone at the Logan Sizzler.

McEwan did not elaborate but said Sizzling Platter would issue a statement on the closure. As of 5 p.m., this had not been received by The Herald Journal.

An employee for the local restaurant told the newspaper that operations were conducted as usual on Sunday — with the staff serving lunch and closing at the traditional Sunday time of 4 p.m. But workers had earlier been told to report that evening for a mandatory meeting. They learned at the meeting that the business would not reopen and the staff had just completed its final shift.

Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.