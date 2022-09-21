© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

Aggie coach Anderson discusses son's suicide in effort to raise awareness

Utah Public Radio | By Charles McCollum & The Herald Journal
Published September 21, 2022 at 6:10 AM MDT
632a3855b7705.jpg
The Herald Journal
Utah State University head football coach Blake Anderson discusses his son's suicide in a video posted by Aggie athletics on Monday.

Many Aggie fans were aware that head football coach Blake Anderson lost his son to suicide last winter, but the coach had never spoken publicly about the family tragedy.

On Monday, Anderson shared his son’s story and his own grief in a video shared by Utah State University athletics as part of his team’s plan to dedicate this week’s home football game against UNLV to mental health awareness.

The emotional seven-minute video quickly gained attention across the state and nation, including a writeup on the website of Sports Illustrated, and the coach is being saluted by mental health professionals for giving voice to a topic that is often kept quiet in families.

Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

