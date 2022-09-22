Logan hospital recognized as a top performing hospital

Logan Regional Hospital has been recognized as one of the top performing hospitals in the United States for the 11th time, as it was named on the 2022 Merative 100 Top Hospitals list , according to a release sent out by the hospital.

The list, published by Fortune magazine, comes from a study conducted by Merative , a data and analytics company that works closely with the health industry. According to the release, a stringent evaluation of 2,650 short-term, acute care, non-federal hospitals was conducted to identify the nation’s top performing hospitals.

Emillio Rodriguez, the marketing and communications manager for Intermountain Healthcare, said hospitals don’t apply or pay to be on list, and the study remains unbiased.

