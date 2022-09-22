Murray UTA station closed after woman gets hit by TRAX train

Murray’s UTA Central Station briefly closed on Wednesday after a pedestrian was hit by a TRAX train.

UTA officials say that the female pedestrian was hit at 2:50 p.m. after walking on a crosswalk in front of a train headed northbound. After crews tended to the woman, she was later transported to the hospital with potential head injuries.

Following the incident, the Murray Central Station was briefly closed, but reopened soon after. An investigation has been launched by UTA officials regarding the incident, but it’s believed that safety precautions were all working properly.

Riders are being reminded by UTA officials to act extremely carefully when near train tracks and were reminded to look for all warning signs and signals.