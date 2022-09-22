Utah man arrested after threatening to kill bus driver and passengers

A Utah man who allegedly threatened to shoot and kill the driver of a school bus and all its passengers has been arrested.

57-year-old Barry Gene Bambrough was arrested following an incident that occurred on Friday where a bus driver ended up fearing for his life after a threat made by Bambrough. According to police, there were three disabled students and an assistant on the bus alongside the substitute driver.

Police documents say that the driver was on his route when he heard somebody yelling at him. Bambrough made his way to the driver’s side window and tried pulling the driver out with the intent of “killing him.”

Bambrough threatened to grab a gun to kill the driver and everybody else on the bus. There was also a threat about using a sledge hammer to smash the driver’s head.

The document also showed that the responding officer dealt with Bambrough in the past. When the officer in question went to Bambrough’s home following the bus incident, the officer was met with expletives from Bambrough, who told him to take off his uniform and badge.

Bambrough was eventually placed in handcuffs and taken to the Davis County Jail after he tried approaching the officer and didn’t stop when told to do so. He is being charged with Assault Against a School Employee, Disorderly Conduct, Assault on a Police Officer, and Threat of Terrorism.